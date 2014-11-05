UK makes €25 billion profit from EU migrants

EU migrants paid €25 billion more in tax to the UK treasury than they received in welfare benefits, according to new research.

The €25 billion was accumulated between 2001 and 2011 the paper, published in the Economic Journal on Wednesday (5 November), said. It is the latest project by the Centre for Research and Analysis of Migration (Cream) at University College London.

The UK economy benefited most from migrants from the EU-15 countries who contributed 64 percent more in taxes ...