euobserver
The UK treasury received €25 billion in surplus receipts from EU migrants. (Photo: EnvironmentBlog)

UK makes €25 billion profit from EU migrants

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU migrants paid €25 billion more in tax to the UK treasury than they received in welfare benefits, according to new research.

The €25 billion was accumulated between 2001 and 2011 the paper, published in the Economic Journal on Wednesday (5 November), said. It is the latest project by the Centre for Research and Analysis of Migration (Cream) at University College London.

The UK economy benefited most from migrants from the EU-15 countries who contributed 64 percent more in taxes ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

