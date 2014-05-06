Ad
Breedlove (c): 'most likely course of action is ... creating unrest, trying to set the stage for a separatist movement' (Photo: nato.org)

Nato: Russia unlikely to invade Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato has changed its assessment of the Ukraine crisis, saying Russia is more likely to foment rebellion than to invade.

The alliance's military commander, US general Philip Breedlove, told a conference in Ottawa on Monday (5 May): "Today I would tell you I don't think that's [invasion] the most likely course of action ... I think now that [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin may be able to accomplish his objectives in eastern Ukraine and never go across the border with his forces."

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

