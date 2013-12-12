Ad
Whistleblower Snowden disclosed the US-led mass surveillance regime (Photo: EUobserver)

British MEPs fail to stop Snowden video

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Conservative MEPs in Brussels have tried and failed to stop a European Parliament video chat with US leaker Edward Snowden.

Parliament sources say the centre-right ECR group, which includes the ruling British Conservative Party, rallied against the idea and forced the issue to a vote on Thursday (12 December) in the "conference of presidents" - a body of political group chiefs.

But the conference voted to go ahead anyway.

