Moldova and the EU: On a long road to nowhere?

EU diplomats like to speak of Moldova as a success story in terms of reform, but deep-rooted corruption and Russian influence pose questions over its European future.
It is poised to move closer to the Union at an EU summit with six post-Soviet states in Vilnius next week.
Its fragile coalition government is set to initial a political association and free trade pact with the Union.
Signature and ratification will come later and, the government hopes, before elections in Nove...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
