euobserver
Lazar: 'We have human capital and fertile soil, that is all' (Photo: EUobserver)

Moldova and the EU: On a long road to nowhere?

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU diplomats like to speak of Moldova as a success story in terms of reform, but deep-rooted corruption and Russian influence pose questions over its European future.

It is poised to move closer to the Union at an EU summit with six post-Soviet states in Vilnius next week.

Its fragile coalition government is set to initial a political association and free trade pact with the Union.

Signature and ratification will come later and, the government hopes, before elections in Nove...

Lazar: 'We have human capital and fertile soil, that is all' (Photo: EUobserver)

