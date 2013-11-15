When Barroso dared to take on Berlin

Oh what it is to be the most powerful state in the European Union. For one, nasty messages from Brussels don’t come out of the blue. They are heralded and wrapped in velvet well in advance.

Rumbling about Germany’s trade surplus has been going on for some time - it has been over EU limits since 2007. But does it or does it not, given the pain of peripheral euro countries, need to be corrected? Brussels has avoided taking a position on the subject for months.

On Wednesday it slith...