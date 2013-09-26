EU tells UN that political solution on Syria is within reach

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has told the UN that the recent deal on Syria's chemical weapons could help end the civil war.
Van Rompuy put the Syria conflict, which he described as a "black wall of doom," at the centre of his UN address.
He noted that the Russia-US agreement for international monitors to destroy Syria's chemical arsenal is a "political opening [which] matters deeply."
"If commitments can be upheld and promises kept on chemical weapons, if lines of com...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
