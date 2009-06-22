EU embassies wary of hosting Iranian protesters

Italy said Sunday (21 June) it had instructed its embassy in Tehran to provide humanitarian aid to wounded protesters, pending a co-ordinated response from all EU countries. But Sweden - which is about to take over the EU presidency - said it cannot grant asylum to refugees.

Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini said he would discuss a European Union-wide proposal to co-ordinate assistance for wounded demonstrators during a meeting in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cou...