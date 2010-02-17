Ad
Belarussian police arrest Union of Poles activist (Photo: Nasha Niva)

Belarus involvement in EU partnership scheme under threat

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, has condemned the recent crackdown on ethnic Polish activists by the Belarus government.

"I am disappointed by the recent arrests of 40 members of the Union of Poles and other civil society representatives in Belarus," she said in a statement.

Police on Monday (15 February) arrested the leader of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Angelika Borys, along with around 40 other activists on their way to a rally in Valozhyn, in the west of t...

EU & the World
EU & the World
