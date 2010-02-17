Belarus involvement in EU partnership scheme under threat

The EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, has condemned the recent crackdown on ethnic Polish activists by the Belarus government.

"I am disappointed by the recent arrests of 40 members of the Union of Poles and other civil society representatives in Belarus," she said in a statement.

Police on Monday (15 February) arrested the leader of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Angelika Borys, along with around 40 other activists on their way to a rally in Valozhyn, in the west of t...