euobserver
Mr Rudd suggests Asian-Pacific community would loosely follow the EU's integration path (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Australian PM wants EU-style bloc for Asia-Pacific

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has suggested that Asia and Pacific countries, including the region's heavyweights such as China, India and Japan, form a regional bloc similar to the European Union.

"The key thing is to enhance security and regional co-operation, which at present is fragmented," Rudd said in a radio interview on Wednesday (4 June), AFP has reported, after he presented the idea during an address to the Asia Society of Australasia.

He argued that an "Asia-Paci...

EU & the World
EU & the World
