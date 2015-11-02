Erdogan gambles and wins

Nobody in Turkey expected the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to win that big in Sunday's parliamentary elections.
With 49 percent of the votes and a majority of seats in the parliament, the conservative AKP will again be able to rule single-handedly. Of the three opposition parties, the seculars stabilised, the nationalists lost a fourth of their voters and the Kurds barely managed to surpass the electoral threshold.
It is a stunning victory that has left many wonderi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.