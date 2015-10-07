Ad
Bettel, Putin, and Rogozin. Meeting attracted homophobic abuse on Twitter (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Luxembourg PM tells Putin EU sanctions up to him

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Luxembourg’s prime minister has told Russia future EU sanctions depend on its actions, but the openly gay leader opted not to make a big fuss on rights.

Xavier Bettel held the talks with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev and president Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Monday and Tuesday. \n \n“[He] said the sanctions system is a road in two directions”, Bettel’s spokesman, Paul Konsbruck, told EUobserver on Wednesday (7 October).

“The European Council has agreed that if the situatio...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

