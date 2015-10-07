US firms face possible sanctions over Safe Harbour

US firms that relied solely on a now defunct data-sharing pact with the EU could end up facing sanctions from national data protection authorities.
Known as Safe Harbour, the 15-year-old pact was declared invalid on Tuesday (6 October) by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
An EU official on Wednesday (7 October) said the decision is retroactive.
This means that all transfers of data from the EU to the US under the regime were illegal since 2000.
“When the Co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.