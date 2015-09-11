Hungary rejects EU offer to take refugees

Hungary has declined to take part in the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers amid initial EU talks, even though the plan would have helped the country by relocating 54,000 asylum seekers from Hungary around the EU.

Two sources told EUobserver that Hungary said No at an EU ambassadors' meeting in Brussels on Thursday (10 September).

A third source indicated that Austria and Germany offered to take Hungary's quota instead.

Thursday's talks come ahead of a meeting of EU ju...