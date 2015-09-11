Ad
Orban argues that Hungary is not a frontline country in the migration crisis, as asylum seekers first set foot on EU soil in Greece (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary rejects EU offer to take refugees

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary has declined to take part in the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers amid initial EU talks, even though the plan would have helped the country by relocating 54,000 asylum seekers from Hungary around the EU.

Two sources told EUobserver that Hungary said No at an EU ambassadors' meeting in Brussels on Thursday (10 September).

A third source indicated that Austria and Germany offered to take Hungary's quota instead.

Thursday's talks come ahead of a meeting of EU ju...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

