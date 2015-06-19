UK and Belgium in China visa pact

UK visa applications centres in China are set to help process border-free Schengen visas to Chinese tourists in a scheme hatched with Belgian authorities.
Signed off by the Belgian ministers of foreign affairs and migration on Friday (19 June), the plan will allow Chinese tourists to apply for border-free Schengen visas at UK applications centres in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.
“Chinese visitors who want to go to Belgium and the UK and perhaps another Schengen country but wit...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
