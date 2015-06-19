Ad
euobserver
Belgium hopes to see its China tourists number increase (Photo: Marianne Janssens)

UK and Belgium in China visa pact

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

UK visa applications centres in China are set to help process border-free Schengen visas to Chinese tourists in a scheme hatched with Belgian authorities.

Signed off by the Belgian ministers of foreign affairs and migration on Friday (19 June), the plan will allow Chinese tourists to apply for border-free Schengen visas at UK applications centres in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

“Chinese visitors who want to go to Belgium and the UK and perhaps another Schengen country but wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary signs up to Silk Road project
Belgium hopes to see its China tourists number increase (Photo: Marianne Janssens)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections