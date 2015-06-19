UK and Belgium in China visa pact

UK visa applications centres in China are set to help process border-free Schengen visas to Chinese tourists in a scheme hatched with Belgian authorities.

Signed off by the Belgian ministers of foreign affairs and migration on Friday (19 June), the plan will allow Chinese tourists to apply for border-free Schengen visas at UK applications centres in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

“Chinese visitors who want to go to Belgium and the UK and perhaps another Schengen country but wit...