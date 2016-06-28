EU parliament wobbles on Brexit timeline

MEPs are set to adopt a resolution on Tuesday (28 June) urging Britain to end the ”damaging uncertainty” of Brexit by quickly starting exit talks.

European Parliament (EP) members earlier roared criticism at David Cameron when the British prime minister announced that he would hand over responsibility for the UK’s exit procedure to a successor in October.

Leaders of four political groups in the EU assembly - the centre-right EPP, the socialists, liberals, and greens - drafted a ...