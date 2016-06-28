Ad
euobserver

EU parliament wobbles on Brexit timeline

EU & the World
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

MEPs are set to adopt a resolution on Tuesday (28 June) urging Britain to end the ”damaging uncertainty” of Brexit by quickly starting exit talks.

European Parliament (EP) members earlier roared criticism at David Cameron when the British prime minister announced that he would hand over responsibility for the UK’s exit procedure to a successor in October.

Leaders of four political groups in the EU assembly - the centre-right EPP, the socialists, liberals, and greens - drafted a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EP leaders criticise Cameron for delaying Brexit talks

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections