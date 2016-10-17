British unity shaken by talk of 'hard Brexit'

Leaders of both Scotland and Northern Ireland have suggested they would seek a special deal with the EU, as they fear that the UK's tough negotiating stance on quitting the bloc could hurt their interests.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is "highly likely" that Scotland will break away from the UK in the near future.

"I have never doubted that Scotland will one day become an independent country and I believe it today more strongly than I ever have before,"...