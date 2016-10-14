Ad
It is the first time French center-right choose its candidate to the presidential elections next year in a primary election. (Photo: Reuters)

Centre-right launches French presidential campaign

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French conventional wisdom says that the likely next president was among the seven politicians debating on TV on Thursday evening (13 October).

For the first time, the center-right party The Republicans (LR) is organising a primary election to choose its candidate for the presidential elections next year.

All eyes were on the two favourites, former French president and party leader Nicolas Sarkozy, and Alain Juppe, a former primer minister who was also twice foreign minister.

...

