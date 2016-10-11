Ad
"A large part of Kremlin propaganda is aimed at describing some European countries as belonging to Russia's traditional sphere of influence" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs call for 'proper' EU counter-propaganda unit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament has urged the EU to expand its counter-propaganda unit in reaction to Russian and jihadist disinformation campaigns.

It issued the call in a report by Polish conservative MEP and former foreign minister Anna Fotyga, which was endorsed by the foreign affairs committee on Monday (10 October).

Fotyga’s report called “for the EU Strategic Communication Task Force to be reinforced by turning it into a fully-fledged unit within the EEAS [EU foreign service], res...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

