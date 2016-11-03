Ad
Oettinger: "I had time to reflect on my speech, and I can now see that the words I used have created bad feelings and may even have hurt people" (Photo: European Parliament)

Oettinger apologises over China insults

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger apologised on Thursday (3 November) about controversial remarks he made last week about Chinese people and Wallonia.

"I had time to reflect on my speech, and I can now see that the words I used have created bad feelings and may even have hurt people," the German commissioner said in a statement published by the commission.

"This was not my intention and I would like to apologise for any remark that was not as respectful as it should have been."

