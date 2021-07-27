US maintains summer travel ban on EU tourists

The United States will maintain travel restrictions on the EU, given a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision on Monday (26 July) is likely to up-end US summer holiday travel plans for Europeans, and also applies to China and the UK.

Washington press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the restriction was due to the Delta variant, a virulent Covid-19 strain.

"Given where we are today … with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a fe...