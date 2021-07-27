Ad
The US Covid-related travel ban also applies to UK nationals (Photo: Valentina Pop)

US maintains summer travel ban on EU tourists

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The United States will maintain travel restrictions on the EU, given a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision on Monday (26 July) is likely to up-end US summer holiday travel plans for Europeans, and also applies to China and the UK.

Washington press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the restriction was due to the Delta variant, a virulent Covid-19 strain.

"Given where we are today … with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a fe...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

