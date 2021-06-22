Ad
The Spanish government has declared publicly that such pardons are an 'essential first step' in resolving the political conflict over Catalonia (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Sánchez risks 'betrayal' call with pardon for jailed Catalans

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish government on Tuesday (22 June) will approve pardons to the nine jailed Catalan leaders behind the failed independence attempt in 2017 - a move that has divided Spaniards between those who see it as a key step to ease tensions between Madrid and Barceolona, and those who consider it a "betrayal".

"We are going to rebuild social harmony from respect and regard. We cannot start from scratch, but we can start again," said prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday during an event i...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

