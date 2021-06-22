Sánchez risks 'betrayal' call with pardon for jailed Catalans

The Spanish government on Tuesday (22 June) will approve pardons to the nine jailed Catalan leaders behind the failed independence attempt in 2017 - a move that has divided Spaniards between those who see it as a key step to ease tensions between Madrid and Barceolona, and those who consider it a "betrayal".

"We are going to rebuild social harmony from respect and regard. We cannot start from scratch, but we can start again," said prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday during an event i...