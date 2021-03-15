EU plan for vaccine 'certificates' This WEEK

The EU Commission on Wednesday (17 March) is expected to unveil its proposal on vaccine certificates ahead of the summer holiday season.

The certificate is meant to prove that the person carrying the so-called "digital green certificate" has been vaccinated against Covid-19, or has recovered from it, or has a negative test result.

There are a lot of uncertainties about how the certificates will work, but the commission is keen to argue that they will not be discriminatory and vac...