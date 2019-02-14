Ad
The European Parliament has also demanded Saudi Arabia release human rights defenders (Photo: Amnesty Finland)

EU Parliament demands Saudi lobby transparency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (14 February) demanded the EU institutions "look into the lack of listings of Saudi Arabia within the EU transparency register."

The latest blow to the Riyadh regime comes amid a brewing scandal after having paid the College of Europe, which is not listed in the register, to set up private meetings with MEPs to discuss EU-Saudi relations.

The Strasbourg plenary on Thursday demanded that t...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The European Parliament has also demanded Saudi Arabia release human rights defenders (Photo: Amnesty Finland)

