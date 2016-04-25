Ad
The meeting was held in Barcelona and was the first pan-European Meeting of “Local Authorities and the New Generation of Free Trade Agreements”. (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

European cities and regions rally to stop TTIP

by Helena Spongenberg, BARCELONA,

A network of European cities and regions have called on the EU to suspend current trade negotiations and to refrain from ratifying the recently finished EU-Canada trade agreement.

More than 40 mayors and municipal representatives expressed concern over the EU’s major trade negotiations in a declaration on Thursday (21 April) following a meeting in Barcelona titled Local Authorities and the New Generation of Free Trade Agreements.\n \...

