European cities and regions rally to stop TTIP

A network of European cities and regions have called on the EU to suspend current trade negotiations and to refrain from ratifying the recently finished EU-Canada trade agreement.
More than 40 mayors and municipal representatives expressed concern over the EU’s major trade negotiations in a declaration on Thursday (21 April) following a meeting in Barcelona titled Local Authorities and the New Generation of Free Trade Agreements.\n \...
