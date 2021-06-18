Ad
euobserver
Around 18 percent of all EU biomass is made by burning wood from primary forests (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

NGOs: Leaked EU biomass reform is 'denial of science'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Environmentalists on Thursday (17 June) called on the European Commission to remove forest biomass from a key climate-focus law, arguing that an updated proposal leaked this week shows a "clear denial of science" and "dangerous greenwashing".

So far, over 200,000 citizens have supported the call to remove such activity from the Renewable Energy Directive (RED).

The RED, currently und...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU agency warns over increased biomass use
Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
Around 18 percent of all EU biomass is made by burning wood from primary forests (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections