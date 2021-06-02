New EU anti-fraud prosecutor starts hunt

After two decades of legal and political battles, the EU public prosecutor's office (EPPO), responsible for uncovering and prosecuting fraud against the EU budget, started its operations on Tuesday (1 June).
The Luxembourg-based, independent office is headed by former Romanian anti-corruption chief, Laura Kövesi, who described the start of operations a "historic moment".
"We are the first really sharp tool to defend the rule of law in the EU. Our success is a matter of credibility...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.