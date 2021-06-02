New EU anti-fraud prosecutor starts hunt

After two decades of legal and political battles, the EU public prosecutor's office (EPPO), responsible for uncovering and prosecuting fraud against the EU budget, started its operations on Tuesday (1 June).

The Luxembourg-based, independent office is headed by former Romanian anti-corruption chief, Laura Kövesi, who described the start of operations a "historic moment".

"We are the first really sharp tool to defend the rule of law in the EU. Our success is a matter of credibility...