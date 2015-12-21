Eurosceptic MPs put Cameron under pressure

British prime minister David Cameron came under pressure from eurosceptic ministers as he returned from an EU summit where no real progress was made on his reform demands before the UK’s In/Out referendum.

Liam Fox, a former defence minister in Cameron’s cabinet, said “it is time to end the pretence” that “Europe is coming in our direction” and announced he will campaign for Britain to leave the EU.

The most senior conservative backbencher MP, Graham Brady, called on the prime mi...