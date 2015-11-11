Ad
Socialist leader Costa aims to governing with Communists and radical left parties (Photo: Partido Socialista)

Portugal’s leftist opposition topples government

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Left wing parties ousted Portugal’s ruling centre-right coalition on Tuesday (10 November), only 10 days after it came into power, paving the way for a Socialist-led government that could end years of austerity under the EU's bailout programme.

In the first such move against an elected government since the birth of a democratic Portugal in 1974, an unprecedented coalition between the Socialist Party (PS) and the Communist Party, joined by the newcomer Left Bloc, toppled the government ...

