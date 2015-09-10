Europe's looming dichotomy

There is something rotten in Central Europe. This uncomfortable truth surfaced most recently after the latest meeting of the Visegrad Group last Friday (4 September).
The regional body has always been better at limiting divergence through the socialisation of political elites rather than generating consensus.
But this time, the four prime ministers spoke in unison, rejecting the notion of refugee allocation through quotas and...
