Ashton calls for credible probe into Belarus death

The office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has urged Belarus to hold a credible investigation into the recent death of opposition activist Aleh Byabenin.

"We are saddened to hear about his tragic death. He was a key contributor to pushing the reform agenda in Belarus. We join others in calling for a full, independent and transparent investigation into the cause of his death," Ms Ashton's spokeswoman Maja Kocjanic said on Thursday (9 September).

When asked by EUobs...