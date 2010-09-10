Ad
Protesters hold up pictures of disappeared opposition activists in Belarus (Photo: charter97.org)

Ashton calls for credible probe into Belarus death

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has urged Belarus to hold a credible investigation into the recent death of opposition activist Aleh Byabenin.

"We are saddened to hear about his tragic death. He was a key contributor to pushing the reform agenda in Belarus. We join others in calling for a full, independent and transparent investigation into the cause of his death," Ms Ashton's spokeswoman Maja Kocjanic said on Thursday (9 September).

