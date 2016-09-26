Hollande warns UK not to abandon Calais obligations

French president Francois Hollande vowed to dismantle the Calais migrant camp by the end of the year, and called on the UK to help despite the Brexit vote.

Hollande visited the port city of Calais on Monday (26 September), where the makeshift camp, also called the “Jungle” is located, for the first time since assuming office in 2012.

He said the camp, where between 7,000 and 10,000 people live, hoping to cross the Channel, was a “humanitarian emergency”.

"I have come to Ca...