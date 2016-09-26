Ad
euobserver
Hollande vowed to shut down the makeshift camp in Calais by the end of the year. (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hollande warns UK not to abandon Calais obligations

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande vowed to dismantle the Calais migrant camp by the end of the year, and called on the UK to help despite the Brexit vote.

Hollande visited the port city of Calais on Monday (26 September), where the makeshift camp, also called the “Jungle” is located, for the first time since assuming office in 2012.

He said the camp, where between 7,000 and 10,000 people live, hoping to cross the Channel, was a “humanitarian emergency”.

"I have come to Ca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Calais camp situation prompts Belgian border controls
Stranded in Calais, thousands make 'Jungle' their home
Calais mayor says UK border deal must be part of Brexit talks
Sarkozy campaign targets Calais migrants
Hollande vowed to shut down the makeshift camp in Calais by the end of the year. (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections