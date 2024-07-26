Children and war: EU must turn good intentions into action

In every conflict being waged across the world – those grabbing headlines or far from view – innocent children suffer the most.

Last year was one of the worst on record, with the UN’s latest annual report on children and armed conflict revealing that the number experiencing grave violations rose by a shocking 21 percent, with a 35 percent rise in the killing and maiming. This year looks set to beat this grim record, as details of violations of international law and shocking disregard for children’s lives make the news daily.

In view of this, last month’s release of the EU’s long-awaited updated Guidelines on Children and Armed Conflict was an important step to enable the EU and its member states to take a stronger, united stance to protect children caught in the crossfires of conflict and war.

One month after adoption, and as MEPs met for the first plenary post-elections last week, a key focus must be on turning the guidelines from intentions into actions at a scale that can save lives, alleviate suffering, ensure accountability and address impunity.

With over 250 parliamentary candidates signing the Child Rights Manifesto ahead of the European elections, and more than 70 of these now elected, putting children at the top of the agenda is also a priority for the European Parliament.

Conflicts devastate the lives of children

The pressing need for action couldn’t be clearer if we look at the deteriorating situations in Haiti, Gaza and Sudan, just three of the many humanitarian crises devastating communities and destroying children’s hopes, health, and lives.

In Haiti, where gang violence is surging, up to half of all armed group members are children.

In Gaza, children are being killed at an unprecedented rate, dying from hunger and disease at the fastest pace on record. Conflict-induced hunger has put nearly half a million more children at risk of death.

Following 15 months of escalating war in Sudan, the world’s largest hunger crisis has reached yet another unacceptably dangerous tipping point.

In the past three months alone, the numbers facing high levels of acute food insecurity or worse have jumped by 40 percent, now impacting a shocking 25.6 million people.

Beyond the risk of death and extreme suffering, conflict also increases inequalities, poverty and destroys access to essential services.

Education is a frequent casualty, affecting the futures of entire generations.

Education can be a lifesaver as out-of-school children become easy targets of abuse, exploitation and recruitment by armed forces and groups. In 2023, conflict and crises forced a staggering 72 million children out of school.

Many are forced to leave to provide for their families while others are prevented from safely reaching their school.

Girls are coerced into early and forced marriages, a practice which increases during conflict: At least 12 million girls are married every year before turning 18, a shocking 28 girls per minute.

Children are abducted, trafficked and forced into armed forces or groups, and are subjected to many forms of violence, including sexual exploitation.

Three ways for the EU to turn ambition into action

Coming just weeks after worrying leaks implying that the new Commission’s development arm – DG INTPA – might move focus away from fragile states, these guidelines are even more reassuring, offering a comprehensive list of priorities and identifying essential components for the enhanced protection of children.

Acknowledging the long-term impacts of armed conflicts, they also emphasise the need for accountability, as well as recognise that children are not one homogenous group, highlighting the specific impacts on those with disabilities, the gendered dimension of grave violations, and the worsening effects of poverty and inequalities, among others.

The EU and its member states must now rally around these guidelines to make them a reality. Three key steps will be necessary to do so:

Firstly, decision-makers need to develop a concrete action plan. Political agreements are only as good as their implementation in practice.

The EU must build on current momentum, offering a detailed roadmap to fully and swiftly operationalise these critical guidelines.

Secondly, the EU needs to sufficiently resource efforts to reach the most affected and at-risk children, their parents, guardians and communities. This is also true for EU teams tasked with implementing and monitoring progress, including in partner countries.

Finally, a transparent monitoring process must be put in place that meaningfully involves civil society. The European Parliament has a key role here to ensure accountability both from the Commission and member states.

These guidelines come at a critical juncture and must become a compass for the EU’s support to children affected by armed conflict by truly creating a safer and more hopeful future for them.

The time for action is now. Children’s lives depend on it.