Ad
euobserver
Sarajevo: 'Bosnia is our most important partner in the region,' Serbia's Vucic said. (Photo: Clark & Kim Kays)

Serbia and Bosnia hold joint ministers' meeting

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Governments from Bosnia and Serbia held a joint session in Sarajevo on Wednesday (4 November).

The meeting, organized amid tensions in the Balkans due to the migrants crisis, was the first of its kind since the former Yugoslavia wars in the 1990s.

The two governments agreed to reinforce border controls to prevent illegal entries and improve police cooperation.

But the focus of the talks was economic ties between the two countries.

The chairman of Bosnia's council of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

No strategy for Bosnia - other than enlargement
EU to implement Bosnia association pact
Kosovo agreement clears Serbia's EU path
Sarajevo: 'Bosnia is our most important partner in the region,' Serbia's Vucic said. (Photo: Clark & Kim Kays)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections