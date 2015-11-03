Merkel pushes for transit zones, warns of military clashes

German chancellor Angela Merkel defended the deal on transit zones reached with her rebellious sister party on Sunday and said her coalition partners needed to be convinced of it.

Merkel also warned against military presence in the Balkans, in case borders close on the migration route.

Speaking to supporters of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in the western city of Darmstadt on Monday evening, Merkel said the Social Democrats (SPD) need to support the transit zones.

