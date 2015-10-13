Ad
The DSF pieced together MH17's cockpit using wreckage from the crash site (Photo: onderzoeksraad.nl)

Dutch-led inquest on MH17 points finger at Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Dutch-led inquest has concluded that a Russian-made Buk missile shot down flight MH17 over Ukraine in July last year.

The missile, carrying a “9N314M-type” warhead, filled with bow-tie and cube-shaped metal objects, detonated less than one metre from the left side of the cockpit, the Dutch Safety Board (DSF) said on Tuesday (13 October).

It killed pilots instantly, and severed the cockpit from the rest of the hull, which then broke...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

