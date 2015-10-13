Dutch-led inquest on MH17 points finger at Russia

A Dutch-led inquest has concluded that a Russian-made Buk missile shot down flight MH17 over Ukraine in July last year.

The missile, carrying a “9N314M-type” warhead, filled with bow-tie and cube-shaped metal objects, detonated less than one metre from the left side of the cockpit, the Dutch Safety Board (DSF) said on Tuesday (13 October).

It killed pilots instantly, and severed the cockpit from the rest of the hull, which then broke...