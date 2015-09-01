EU and US condemn Kiev violence

The EU and US have condemned violence in Kiev, which left one policeman dead and hospitalised more than 140 people on Monday (31 August).
The worst injuries were caused when a grenade exploded in the crowd outside parliament, which was voting on a bill to give more power to regional governments.
The man charged with the grenade attack, Ihor Humenyuk, is a 24-year old supporter of the nationalist Svoboda party who recently spent eight months on the front line in east Ukraine.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
