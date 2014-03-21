Ad
Marine Le Pen is known to be pro-Russia (Photo: RemiJDN)

French far-right politician endorses Crimea vote

by Florence Morice, Paris,

Aymeric Chauprade, head of the National Front’s list in Ile-de-France constituency, was an observer at the Crimea referendum on Sunday (16 March).

Contrary to the official approach taken by the EU, he believes the referendum on joining Russia was justified by Russian and Ukrainian history.\n \n“I think the referendum is legitimate,” he told Russian News Channel RT.

“We are talking about long-term history. We are talking about the Russian people, about the territories of the form...

