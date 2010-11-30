EU turns to small-scale peace building in Middle East

Israel does not see a meaningful role for the EU in the big diplomacy of the Middle East Peace Process, but EU support for Palestinian Prime Minister Salaam Fayyad's state-building is contributing to one of the few good news stories in the region.
Israel has long believed that the EU is not on a par with the US as a player in the Middle East talks because it does not have the military clout to give hard security guarantees to any future peace treaty.
The EU's frequent statements t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
