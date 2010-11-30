EU turns to small-scale peace building in Middle East

Israel does not see a meaningful role for the EU in the big diplomacy of the Middle East Peace Process, but EU support for Palestinian Prime Minister Salaam Fayyad's state-building is contributing to one of the few good news stories in the region.

Israel has long believed that the EU is not on a par with the US as a player in the Middle East talks because it does not have the military clout to give hard security guarantees to any future peace treaty.

The EU's frequent statements t...