Xi as risky as Putin on critical EU supplies, Nato admiral warns

Chinese president Xi Jinping is as dangerous a partner as Russia in terms of critical EU supplies, a senior Nato commander has warned.
"We thought we had a deal with [Russian gas supplier] Gazprom, but we actually had a deal with [Russian president Vladimir] Putin," said Dutch admiral Rob Bauer at the Berlin Security Conference in Germany on Wednesday (20 No...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
