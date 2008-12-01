EU-China relations continue to fray

EU relations with China continued to deteriorate over the weekend, as EU leaders criticised Beijing for cancelling Monday's (1 December) summit and for executing Austrian-educated scientist Wo Weihan on spy charges.

"We know that China is extremely sensitive when it comes to Tibet and relations with the Dalai Lama. But frankly there was no reason for this decision [to cancel the summit]," European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said on France's RTL radio on Sunday.

"He [the D...