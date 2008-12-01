Ad
euobserver
Protectionist sentiment toward China in Europe has been growing for a while (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-China relations continue to fray

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner,

EU relations with China continued to deteriorate over the weekend, as EU leaders criticised Beijing for cancelling Monday's (1 December) summit and for executing Austrian-educated scientist Wo Weihan on spy charges.

"We know that China is extremely sensitive when it comes to Tibet and relations with the Dalai Lama. But frankly there was no reason for this decision [to cancel the summit]," European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said on France's RTL radio on Sunday.

"He [the D...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Protectionist sentiment toward China in Europe has been growing for a while (Photo: EUobserver)

EU & the World

