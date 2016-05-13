Ad
Juncker (l): "If Erdogan is pursuing a strategy of denying Turks the right to free travel to Europe, this is not my problem, this will be his problem". (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Adam Berry)

Juncker warns Turkey over visas

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey will have to reform its anti-terrorism laws or the planned visa-free deal with the EU will fall apart, EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Thursday (12 May), Juncker insisted that Ankara meet all EU 72 prerequisites before lifting short-stay travel restrictions on Turks.

"We consider that it is important for these conditions to be fulfilled. Otherwise, this deal between the EU and Turkey will not happen," he said.

EP stops work on Turkey visa waiver
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

