euobserver
Nordic flags in Washington - in alphabetic order. (Photo: EUobserverver)

Obama brings together Nordic leaders

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Washington,

Five Nordic countries are to sign a joint statement to bring Sweden and Finland closer to their Nato-member Nordic neighbours.

The initiative was launched by US president Barack Obama. The paper will be signed at the end of a US-Nordic leaders’ summit in the White House in Washington on Friday (13 May).

"By standing together like this, they dare to do it”, Denmark’s foreign minister Kristian Jensen said ahead of the event.

The White House has hosted 11 such state visits sinc...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

