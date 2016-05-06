Pope Francis to EU: Migrants are not criminals

Pope Francis urged Europeans on Friday (6 May) to welcome migrants, tear down walls built to keep them out, and follow a socially more just economic policy.
Accepting the EU’s Charlemagne Prize in Rome for his contribution to European integration, the Argentinian pontiff asked in a powerful speech: “What has happened to you, the Europe of humanism, the champion of human rights, democracy and freedom?”
In a clear message to European leaders in the audience, among them German chanc...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
