A previous plan to relocate asylum seekers largely failed (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Computer to make EU asylum decisions

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants a computer to instruct member states how many asylum seekers they must host based on their population size and wealth.

The plan is aimed at depoliticising a toxic decision-making process on asylum, following failed EU-level efforts to relocate asylum seekers across member states.

"Whenever a member state has to face a disproportionate number of asylum applications, responsibility for new applicants of all nationalities will be transferred to other mem...

EU may fine countries for rejecting refugees
