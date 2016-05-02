Empty Gazpromises

Much of the debate concerning the Nord Stream II pipeline centres on whether the project should be seen as a commercial undertaking, or as an effort to lock in Gazprom’s dominance in Europe and deal a blow to Ukraine.

The semantics of this discussion are interesting insofar as they touch at the heart of the Kremlin’s “divide and rule” strategy towards the EU.

Over the years, Gazprom has perfected a strategy whereby it whets the appetite of Europe’s political and business elite w...