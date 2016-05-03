EU beats new path on corporate responsibility

To make an informed choice, customers, investors, and by extension the public at large should be aware of the real societal impacts of company activity. The EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive, which we are proud to have played our own part in getting agreed, is an important step in the right direction.

Corporate scandals,like the Volkswagen affair, the Brazil BHP-Billiton dam collapse or Exxon’s global warming cover-up took centre-stage in 2015.

Such events paint a clear pictur...