Terrorists gain 'advantage' from EU open borders

The EU needs free sharing of counter-terrorism intelligence in order to protect the passport-free Schengen area, a former US security chief has said.
“If there is a Schengen rule for people there should be a Schengen rule for intelligence,” Michael Chertoff, who was the US secretary of homeland security from 2005 to 2009, told EUobserver in an interview on Sunday (18 April).
“This is an issue that the Europeans want to be concerned about. If you want to have a flow of people ins...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
