EU charges Google over Android

The European Commission has charged Google for violating competition rules with its Android operating system for smartphones, it announced on Wednesday (20 April).
"Google pursues an overall strategy on mobile devices to protect and expand its dominant position in internet search," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at a press conference.
“It is doing so by imposing unjustified restrictions and conditions on manufacturers as well as on mobile network operators.”
