Italy changes EU gay rights map

Italy’s decision to allow same-sex unions has deleted the last zone of intolerance against homosexuality from western Europe.

MPs in Rome on Wednesday (11 May) voted by 372 to 51 with 99 abstentions to pass a bill that gives gay couples most of the same rights as straight ones.

Gay couples will now be able to take each other’s names, inherit their partner’s estate and pension and claim alimony. They will also have full access to their partners in hospitals and prisons and the ri...