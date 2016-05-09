Italy appoints second EU envoy in two months

The man who was supposed to lead Italy’s new-found assertiveness in European affairs has been called back to Rome less than two months into the job.
Carlo Calenda, nominated ambassador to the EU in January and in office since 21 March, is going to be the new minister for economic development, prime minister Matteo Renzi announced late on Sunday (8 May).
“I asked him to come back from Brussels,” Renzi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.