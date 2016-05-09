Ad
Renzi said he needed an economic development minister who "knew how to run the machine" (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italy appoints second EU envoy in two months

by Alvise Armellini, ROME,

The man who was supposed to lead Italy’s new-found assertiveness in European affairs has been called back to Rome less than two months into the job.

Carlo Calenda, nominated ambassador to the EU in January and in office since 21 March, is going to be the new minister for economic development, prime minister Matteo Renzi announced late on Sunday (8 May).

“I asked him to come back from Brussels,” Renzi...

Renzi said he needed an economic development minister who "knew how to run the machine"

